Public access to developed campgrounds, day use areas and dispersed recreation area restrooms throughout Alabama’s Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee National Forests is suspended indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Effective immediately, the following recreation sites are temporarily unavailable at Bankhead National Forest: Houston Day Use Area, Brushy Lake Campground, Sipsey Trailhead (restroom only), Natural Bridge Day Use Area, Pine Torch Horse Trailhead (restroom only), Flint Creek Multiple Use Trailhead, Brushy Lake Day Use, McDougal Hunt Camp (restroom only), Hurricane Creek Shooting Range and Owl Creek (restroom only).
