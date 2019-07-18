Darwin Clark says the anticipated completion of paving and straightening Lawrence County 434, which connects heavily traveled Alabama 20 and Alabama 24, could lead to lives saved and economic development for the county.
The Caddo-Midway Volunteer Fire and Rescue District assistant chief said the unfinished road project has been a black eye in the county for more than 25 years.
About a mile south of Dot’s Restaurant along Alabama 20, the otherwise straight Lawrence County 434 becomes a bumpy gravel road as it diverts through a field and goes over a steep railroad crossing.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said the improved roadway should be open for travel “early in 2020.” He estimates the completion cost to be $900,000, with $720,000 being federal funds and $180,000 in county funds in an 80/20 match.
Sitton said a modern $300,000 railroad crossing will be installed, too. Once completed the short diverted area will be eliminated and 434 will become a 7.8-mile straight path from Alabama 20 to Alabama 24.
“It’s really an issue of public safety,” said Clark. “When we respond to calls in that area we won’t send a pumper truck on 434. It has a very low clearance and sometimes is totally underwater near the railroad crossing. We will only take our brush truck on that road.”
Because of the primitive road condition, first responders are forced to travel along Lawrence County 217, a route that takes five to seven minutes longer, Clark said.
He said the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department won’t take its ladder truck and heavy rescue truck on the Lawrence County 434 route, either.
Clark said the completed road project “will change the dynamics of our coverage area.”
“As a first priority, it will allow better access for emergency responders in the Caddo and Hillsboro areas,” he said. “Also it will get a lot of traffic off secondary roads not set up to handle the traffic flow. … Hopefully they can get the project done. From a fire standpoint, it’s long overdue.”
An improved Lawrence County 434 can help economic development in the area, too, said the two county commissioners whose districts are in the area.
“Motorists have avoided the road for many years,” said District 5 Commissioner and Commission Chairman Joey Hargrove. “I’ve been getting numerous questions from people asking when it will be completed. It’s keeping our people from getting to those industrial plants up and down the river easier.”
When 434 is complete it will open up another route into Mallard Fox West Industrial Park, Hargrove and District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said.
“It will help us recruiting industry to the county,” Hargrove said. “The road will allow companies another way into the industrial park. Companies thinking about locating in the area look at the infrastructure. This road project will really help us, I believe.”
Byrd agreed.
“Getting 434 open will be a huge benefit for the entire county,” he said. “It could create a lot of opportunities for us. Tractor trailers can’t go on 434 the way it is now. When 434 opens, it will be a major corridor and allow our residents to get to Alabama 24 and Moulton much faster and easier.”
Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens said he's encouraged by Sitton's discussions of finishing Lawrence County 434. "I know we've had that bad stretch for too many years. We had issues with the railroad crossing," he said. "We're ready and open for anything to be done there."
Sitton said he expects a contract to finish the work to be let in November.
“Once it’s complete, it will definitely decrease commuter time getting to Alabama 20 from Alabama 24,” he said. “It’ll get workers over to Cooperage Way quicker. It should help with economic development. It’s a great project for the county.”
Sitton, who was hired as county engineer in April 2017, said the 434 project has been done in several phases during the past two decades. Turn lanes off Alabama 20 onto Lawrence County 434 have been in place for years.
“I understand there wasn’t enough money to do it all at once,” he said. “The section we are doing will be asphalt.”
He said additional funding through the upcoming state gas tax will help resurface portions of Lawrence County 434 in the future. Portions of the road are chip seal, Sitton said.
Sitton’s numbers project the state gas tax will add an estimated $493,000 to the county roadwork budget in calendar year 2020, but only an estimated $369,719 will be available for fiscal year 2020. In October, a 6-cents-per-gallon statewide fuel tax will be added, some of which will be directed to counties. In 2021, an additional 2 cents per gallon will be implemented with another 2 cents per gallon in 2022.
Sitton said $616,199 should be available in the county just from the gas tax in 2021. And in 2024, $821,600 is expected to be collected, he said.
Revenue available for county road projects next year is about $369,000. In 2023, that amount reaches $1.2 million.
Sitton said starting in 2020, the county will receive $400,000 annually in federal aid money.
In another road project, Sitton said the bridge widening on Lawrence County 187 near the Oakville Indian Mounds appears ahead of schedule. He said depending on weather, the project should be completed by November.
