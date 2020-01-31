A political newcomer and a longtime councilman said this week they'll seek mayoral positions in Lawrence County.
Chris Terry will make his first bid for elected by office by challenging incumbent Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
Everette Mayes, who previously served as a North Courtland councilman, will try to become the town's mayor. Current North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr. hasn't said publicly whether he'll seek reelection.
Terry, 35, said he wants to bring strong leadership and change the culture of Moulton.
“I want the city to utilize the resources we currently have here,” said Terry, owner of Dixie Diamond Sports Inc. “I want to promote our parks and recreation, anything not being fully utilized. I grew up here. I invested in this town, and I want to see my daughter call Moulton home and eventually my grandkids grow up here.”
He said his 10 years of business experience, competitive spirit, leadership and vision will help him land new companies and industries to the town of nearly 3,500 residents.
He said he wants the city to finish the $1.4 million softball/baseball complex so travel ball and tournament teams will visit Moulton. Presently the town is paying about $200,000 annually of alcohol sales tax money to pay for construction work of the four-field complex behind the Moulton Recreation Center.
He said he wants to also bring more activities to the historic town square.
Terry grew up in Lawrence County and graduated from Calhoun Community College with an associate’s degree in business administration.
Weatherwax, 71, is in his first term after defeating longtime mayor Ray Alexander in a runoff in 2016.
He said he will run for a second term. “I plan to continue the progress we’ve made,” he said.
In North Courtland, Mayes said he will work to reestablish the shuttered volunteer fire department if elected mayor.
“I want the fire station back operational,” said Mayes, 48. “I will talk with the county association to see what steps are needed for us to get it back. The town deserves better than what we have.”
Mayes said he will try to lure a truck stop/restaurant combination to a site along Alabama 20 in the city limits. “We need more businesses and sales tax to help this town grow,” he said.
He served as a council member from 1996 to 2016 and resigned when Evans became mayor.
A graduate of Courtland High School, Mayes attended Calhoun Community College and Marion Military Institute. He works as a driver with Professional Transportation Inc. of Muscle Shoals.
In municipal races, candidates qualify between July 7 and 5 p.m. July 21. Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.