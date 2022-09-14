Gavin Peoples

Gavin Peoples, 9, on Wednesday writes down the things he hates about his current circumstances before squirting them with paint, at Huntsville Hospital. Gavin sustained more than 30 bites from dogs that attacked him Saturday, and the woman who was caring for the dogs was charged Wednesday with a felony. [COURTESY PHOTO BY STEPHANIE OVERTON]

MOULTON — The co-owner of five dogs that attacked a 9-year-old Lawrence County boy as he rode his bike, causing severe injuries, was arrested today and charged with a felony.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.