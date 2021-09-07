MOULTON — Document shredding, drug takeback, electronic recycling and non-perishable food items will be collected at the Moulton Foodland parking lot Friday from 2-4 p.m., according to the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama.
“The event is offered to give area residents and small businesses an opportunity to protect identities and the environment in a quick and easy drive-through set up,” Tricia Pruitt of the BBB said about the Shred Day event. “You don’t have to get out of your car. This is a non-contact event.”
She said the food items collected will be donated to the Good Samaritan food pantry.
For more information, call 256-355-5170.
