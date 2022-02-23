Virtual instruction has become a backup plan for many schools when COVID-19 cases spike, but it's just another regular school day at Lawrence County’s Signature School.
Jonathon Barron, principal of the school, said his staff of seven teachers and support personnel would be teaching a virtual/traditional blended mix regardless of the pandemic, but the school’s enrollment has soared several fold since the COVID-19 threat arrived. He said the school started about 18 months ago with about 50 students and now there are roughly 300 enrolled.
He said COVID doesn’t have to be an obstacle to quality teaching.
“COVID has shown us you can provide good, quality education in a different environment,” said Barron, a native of Evansville, Indiana. “Our challenge is trying to adapt to this different technology-driven age of kids who are naturally curious and don’t need us to provide the primary source of knowledge. They need us to provide them an opportunity to learn.”
Barron called education a “good fit” for his career choice.
“I had two really influential teachers who invested in me,” he said. “They encouraged me to pursue education. I love people and love learning, so it was a good fit.”
He said virtual learning offered by Signature was just getting off the ground when COVID arrived. Signature enrollment reached 350 last year, but has settled in at about 300.
“COVID has opened the door up to virtual technology and learning, and the method is successful. Other countries have similar formats, and they had it for a decade,” Barron said. “With our kids born into technology, it’s adjusting to that. The students still have hands-on, face-to-face learning with us, but just in a more efficient way.”
He said not all students who come (to Signature) desire to excel in sports. “Some of them are technology driven and we are able to meet them at that need. A lot of them work. Some of them work in the morning and here they are able to do that and still do their schoolwork,” he said.
He said Signature teaches “the same standards that are in a traditional classroom, but we do it in a different format.”
“We have flexibility in our schedules here,” he said.
Some students are parents and some just want to graduate a semester early, Barron said.
One of the challenges that the school faces is the lack of access to high-speed internet throughout the county.
“The students can come up to the school two or three hours a day. They are resourceful. They go to places that offer Wi-Fi. We have school buses parked around the county that have Wi-Fi.”
Many of the students work from home, but all come to the school’s campus on Rosenwald Street across McKelvey Park in Moulton to take exams.
“A lot of kids struggle with anxiety or just being around people in general,” said Barron, who also teaches science at Signature. “We’re not a typical classroom. We offer an environment they can work safely in without getting nervous.”
He said his staff has excellent teamwork and respect for each other.
“The kids see how close we are, and it is a comfort level for them,” he said. “We all know what’s going on. We trust each other so they’re naturally going to trust us. It sets a tone of comfort and relaxation.”
He said his staff doesn’t see themselves as special during the pandemic.
“Just like nurses, we’re not heroes. We’re just doing our job,” he said. “Yes, the setting of our jobs has changed, and we’re adjusting, adapting. Our job is provide the best education we can to our kids. As professionals, we will adapt our environment to meet their needs.”
Lawrence County School Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said Barron sets a good example for his staff.
"Dr. Barron has done an outstanding job getting the Signature School up and running," Smith said. "It meets the diverse needs of our students. He has taken an idea and made it flourish."
