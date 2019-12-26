COURTLAND — Courtland Baptist Church is hosting a benefit singing for the four Town Creek residents injured in the Dec. 16 tornado that killed two other people.
The singing is Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
Landen Godsey, Wayne and Rhonda Lovett and Marcus Johnson remain hospitalized from injuries sustained when the EF2 tornado destroyed their homes along Lawrence County 265. Godsey, 8, lost his parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey, in the storm.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said Godsey is critical but continues to improve at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
He said the Lovetts remain critical in UAB Hospital, while Johnson is showing improvement at Huntsville Hospital.
Donations can be made to two online social media sites and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has set up a disaster relief fund. Donations can be made to the fund at any Lawrence County CB&S Bank branch, according to Craig Johnston, Lawrence chamber executive director.
