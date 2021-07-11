OAKVILLE — An exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution that shows how water is essential to everything from religion to plant and animal life will be on display until Aug. 14 at Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center in Lawrence County.
The Smithsonian Main Street Water/Ways exhibit includes displays and interactive kiosks.
"It covers all the aspects of water," said Michelle Coan, Indian Education instructor with Lawrence County Schools.
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five Alabama communities to host the exhibit.
Anna Mullican, the Oakville center's cultural resource specialist, said, "Water is an important part of everyone's life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially and spiritually in our own community. We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition."
The presentation in Oakville includes locally produced paintings and photographs of water. Additionally, the Oakville center is featuring a steamboat exhibit sponsored by Simp McGhee's restaurant in Decatur and a display from the Cook Museum of Natural Science that shows how water shapes and shifts material in the environment.
The Oakville Education Center at 1219 Lawrence County 187 west of Danville will open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., throughout the month of July. Visit oakvilleindianmounds.com for more information.
To learn more about "Water/Ways" and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit museumonmainstreet.org or alabamahumanities.org/program/water-ways.
Fishing rodeo
Coinciding with the traveling exhibit, Oakville also plans to host its annual kids fishing rodeo later this month.
The Fishing Rodeo is set for July 24, with registration opening at 9 a.m. and awards beginning at noon, Mullican said.
Prizes will be awarded to participants in three age divisions — one category for children up to 6 years old, a second category for children ages 7-10, and the third category for children 11-14.
Guardians and participants are asked to bring a fishing rod, bait and stringer for each child. There is a limit of five fish per child at weigh-in, Mullican said. Weigh-ins must be completed by noon to qualify for awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.