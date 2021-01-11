Monday morning’s snowfall did not close any government offices throughout the Valley, according to municipal and county officials, but it did shut down some schools.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent for the Decatur City Schools, said the district’s virtual classes were canceled Monday. The system has been using virtual instruction since the holiday, and in-person classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday.
Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone schools were all closed Monday. Hartselle schools opened Monday morning after a two-hour delay. Athens City Schools were open Monday.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said there is a good possibility the Valley will see some ice on the roads tonight and Tuesday morning.
“We’re expecting black ice tonight with the temperatures reaching to the low and mid-20s,” said Matt Anderson, meteorologist. He said black ice on the roadways could make driving hazardous beginning about 9 p.m. and lasting through sunrise Tuesday.
“Tuesday appears to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s,” he said.
The National Weather Service reported Lawrence County receiving 1½ inches of snowfall by 10 a.m. Monday and Athens receiving 1 inch. He said Morgan County was reporting less than 1 inch.
A spokeswoman with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said she’s had reports of some accidents across the county of motorists hitting a slick spot and sliding off the roads.
“We’ve had some accidents, but no serious injuries have been reported,” said Daphne Ellison, EMA officer. “No roads are closed but some bridges and overpasses are slick. We advise motorists to slow down, especially around areas that might be shaded.”
In Morgan County, commissioners said all roads were open Monday. “We don’t anticipate any problems unless the temperature drops below freezing for an extended time,” said District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie.
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher said he doesn’t expect problems before darkness, either. “The snow is pretty and the roads in my district are open,” he said.
In Lawrence County road crews were putting salt on bridges. “We’ve seen some slushy spots,” said County Engineer Winston Sitton. “Everybody needs to drive with caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. As of (10 a.m.), all roads are open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.