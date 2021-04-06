HILLSBORO — A Somerville man died from serious injuries he received in a one-car accident on Alabama 20, two miles east of Hillsboro, on Monday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Troopers said Antonio Cowley, 55, died at a Huntsville hospital after he was airlifted from the accident scene.
They said Cowley was driving a 2002 Honda Shadow when he attempted to move into the right lane, lost control and ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.
The crash occurred near the 58-mile marker on Alabama 20 in Lawrence County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division continues to investigate the fatal wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.