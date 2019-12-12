MOULTON — A committee formed to study a possible consolidation of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office's dispatchers with the county 911 call center has made little headway after four months, and neither side expects a solution in the near future.
At the Lawrence County Commission’s work session Wednesday morning, committee members Armand Martin of the Sheriff’s Office, Daryl Fuller of the 911 board and District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said a lack of space at the call center and inadequate funding handicap any plans for consolidation.
“We came to the decision it wasn’t feasible,” Martin said.
Fuller said the 911 board has no means of raising additional revenue to take on the Sheriff's Office's calls. “There’s two priorities here,” he said. “The commission is wanting to save money and 911 wants to save lives.”
Pankey called the two emergency dispatching groups “a duplication of services” and said “it’s inefficient” for the county’s citizens.
Ed Weatherford, county 911 director, said his agency has an obligation to handle all emergency calls. He said from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10 this year, Lawrence County 911 has answered and handled 24,458 calls. Fire and ambulance calls are dispatched immediately while the law enforcement calls are transferred to the Sheriff’s Office.
Fuller said last year the Sheriff's Office received about 64,000 total calls.
“We have an obligation to handle law enforcement emergency calls, which we do — by transferring them to the sheriff’s department dispatcher," Weatherford said. "We are under no obligation to handle non-emergency law enforcement calls. A cow in the road is a non-emergency call that should be handled by law enforcement agencies.”
Commissioners have said consolidation could save the county up to $160,000. But consolidation talks have a central 911 office handling all 911 calls without any additional money. Sheriff Max Sanders said his department needs to use the dispatcher savings to offset other departmental expenses.
The Lawrence 911 center is receiving $38,144 a month or $457,728 for fiscal 2020 in state landline and wireless phone fees, Weatherford said. That funds seven full-time dispatchers and a part-time director.
“We had an eighth dispatcher retire a few months ago and we haven’t been able to replace her,” said Weatherford, the former Moulton police chief. “The last six months we have had to pay rent and payroll administrative fees to the County Commission of $2,500 monthly.
"They’re now asking us to burden the cost of all dispatching, which is virtually impossible. The County Commission doesn’t contribute one red cent to 911 operations.”
He said consolidation hinges on the availability of funding plus the approval of the 911 board and Sanders.
“(The commission) is thinking we can do it without additional funding,” Weatherford said. “We can’t do it and handle the non-emergency calls. It’s not in our purview. It’s feasible in the future but right now we can’t make those decisions willy nilly. We don’t have the room (to consolidate all dispatchers) and they don’t have the room.”
County Commission Chairman Bobby Burch suggested the 911 board construct a building on county property near the Sheriff’s Office at 242 Parker Road and set up shop there. Presently, the 911 center is in the Lawrence Emergency Management Agency building on Walnut Street in Moulton.
“We want everyone to look at it and come up with solutions,” Burch said. “A lot of people are finding reasons for the consolidation idea not to work. A Lawrence County centralized 911 office will be efficient. Calling 911 and having the calls transferred to the sheriff’s department to Moulton City police is not an efficient way.”
Weatherford said his department would need two to three more dispatchers to take on the sheriff’s calls.
“Funding is not going to increase until the Legislature changes the law,” Weatherford said.
He said the 911 board is not expected to institute a per-call response fee such as one in place in Morgan County. Currently, Morgan agencies called to respond to emergencies are billed $4.35 per call.
“There’s not a problem currently with 911 responses,” Weatherford said. “It has worked efficiently for the past 30 years. If it’s not broken, it doesn’t need to be fixed.”
Pankey suggested the 911 center could possibly trim some staff to be more efficient.
He cited rising costs and fewer dollars in the county general fund as a major obstacle in the consolidation plans.
Pankey showed figures indicating the Sheriff’s Office and jail budgets comprised 48.52% of the 2012-2013 general fund. In 2018-2019, the same budgets totaled 51.23% of the general fund.
The fiscal 2013 overall general fund budget was $6.37 million. In fiscal 2019, the general fund budget was only $5.59 million. The closing of the International Paper Courtland mill in March 2014 took away 1,100 jobs and hundreds of thousands in property tax dollars.
The consolidation committee is expected to meet again on the issue.
The commission's regular monthly meeting is 9 a.m. Friday.
