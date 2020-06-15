The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tip line for the seven shooting deaths in Valhermoso Springs on June 4 has exceeded more than 100 tips, according to a spokesman on Monday afternoon.
With the ongoing investigation in the seven deaths at a house at 522 Talucah Road, Mike Swafford said the tip link site is continuing to accept input from the public. The slayings are believed to have happened shortly after 11 p.m. June 4, authorities said.
“We encourage anybody who may have known the victims or where the shootings occurred to contact us if they feel their information can be helpful,” Swafford said.
He said the department is continuing to accept tips at tiplink at bit.ly/2N3tluo.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the seven slain as James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur; Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; and a 17-year-old female. Swafford said it will be the family’s decision to release the juvenile’s name.
