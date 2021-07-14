A state prisoner from Franklin County escaped from his Decatur Recycling Center job site this morning, according to a report from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ADOC said Dennis W. Greer, 50, left from the center about 6:50 a.m. today. He is 5-foot-9, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Greer has been incarcerated at the North Alabama Community Work Center on Alabama 20 in Decatur. ADOC said Greer received a 25-year sentence in 2007 on a first-degree theft conviction in Franklin County.
