The Alabama Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is acquiring equipment and mobilizing personnel to fight flooding at Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 406 in the Lennon Hill community north of Town Creek.
ALDOT closed the intersection Feb. 10 after heavy rain. Though waters began receding in recent days, Tuesday’s rain compounded the flooding, and there is more rain in the forecast. An ALDOT statement said it now appears that without intervention it could take many weeks — perhaps months — for the area to drain naturally.
A rental contractor is expected to deliver a 10-inch pump from Birmingham and 4,000 feet of hose from North Carolina to the site later today. Pumping could begin tonight or tomorrow and continue for an undetermined period of days or weeks. Once water levels are low enough, ALDOT will inspect the road to ensure its integrity prior to reopening it to traffic.
