Two fatalities have been confirmed in northern Lawrence County as a storm brought high winds and possible tornadic activity early Monday night, according to authorities.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said the deaths were along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek.
“I can confirm two fatalities and houses or mobile homes destroyed,” he said. “Emergency personnel are working the scene now.”
He said he was unsure if other injuries resulted from the storm.
County Engineer Winston Sitton said downed trees and power lines prevented first responders from reaching the damaged area.
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said at 5:20 p.m. power lines and trees were down just north of town and he believes it is from tornadic activity. He said no injuries have been reported.
“Trees are down and debris is everywhere,” said Butler. “Power lines are down in the field just north of RKM," also known as Sivley Fuel and Convenient Store at Lawrence County 150 and Alabama 20).
The storm also caused damage in Decatur, where Decatur Fire & Rescue had to evacuate a mobile home on 22nd Avenue Northwest after trees trapped four family members inside. They were not injured, according to authorities.
Limestone County EMA spokeswoman Daphne Ellison reported homes were damaged and trees down along Batts and Ripley roads in the Coxey community. She said there are no reports of injuries.
Linda Peebles, a Courtland resident, said after the storm passed over, she saw no damage downtown. “It got rough and we were out of power for about a minute,” she said.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said, while he has heard of damage reports across the county, the city itself seems to have been spared from the storm.
