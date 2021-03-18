The Strawberry & Antiques Festival in Moulton, one of Lawrence County's largest annual events, will return April 30-May 1 after being canceled in 2020.
Because of continuing COVID-19 health restrictions, the sixth annual festival will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds rather than on the Moulton Square.
The Strawberry Festival, which was organized to promote local businesses and downtown Moulton, draws thousands of visitors each year from across north Alabama. Events include live musical entertainment, a 5K run, a mud volleyball tournament, a Miss Strawberry pageant and a classic car and motorcycle show.
“Proceeds from many of these events benefit other causes and organizations from throughout the county,” festival Director Stanley Johnson said. “Proceeds from the 5K will go to a cystic fibrosis organization. This year’s festival will include the annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration, and 100% of proceeds from that event will benefit local veterans.”
Johnson said this year’s festival will also include new activities like a cornhole tournament, a horseshoe competition, and a children’s bike trail ride hosted by Trail Life. The event will feature several free children’s activities like bounce houses and bungee jump, as usual, he added.
“We’re still lining up entertainment. Anyone interested in performing or participating can contact me directly,” Johnson said.
Local performers already registered include Josie Ray Jones & the Stampede, the Ray Sparks Band, Limited Edition, Joyful Noise, The Rickets Family, Lawrence County’s LEAP students, Ivy Grace Johnson, Maggie Shelton, the Matt Praytor Band, Marcus Lipscomb, Martavian Taylor, the Marshall Lewey Band, Koyote Creek, Ashley Rose Music, Hands of Grace and the Jackson Tyler Band.
Admission to the event this year will be $1 per person each night until 5 p.m., then tickets will increase to $2 per person. Admission proceeds will benefit the Moulton Lions Club and its community efforts.
Vendor applications and visitor brochures will be available at strawberryfestivalmoulton.com or can be picked up at Inspired & Filled Bakery Boutique at 14450 Court St. in Moulton. Those interested in participating or volunteering may contact Johnson at 256-566-4410.
