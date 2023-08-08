Over 14,000 customers lost power in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties during a storm Sunday afternoon when wind gusts up to 61 mph broke power poles, snapped power lines and downed numerous trees.
More storms are likely Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Joe Wheeler EMC had a peak of 9,191 customers without power in Morgan and Lawrence counties on Sunday.
“A large portion of those outages were the result of the Priceville substation sustaining damage when a tin-metal roof from an off-site building was blown into the substation,” Joe Wheeler EMC said in a statement.
Joe Wheeler crews replaced 20 utility poles in the two counties and as of Monday morning had power restored to almost all members.
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said at 4 p.m. Sunday there were 5,000 DU customers without power. By 10:30 a.m. Monday, he said, the number of customers without power was around 150. That number was down to 90 early Monday evening.
“Some customers will have to have repairs made to their weatherhead and/or meter box before power can be reconnected,” Holmes said.
Blair Davis, Athens Utilities Electric Department manager, said there were few power outages Sunday and they were mainly in the southern portion of the county. As of Monday, at 1 p.m., all power had been restored.
Hilary Granbois, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency specialist, said the majority of damage was downed trees and power lines.
“But we do have a few reports of homes that were damaged, mostly with trees falling on the home,” she said. “The Red Cross has been notified and they are going through their process to see what they can do to help those individuals.”
Granbois said the extra rain the area has seen lately contributed to downed trees.
“The ground is already saturated so sometimes those trees are just loose in the ground,” she said. “When those strong winds come up it just topples those trees over.”
Aaron Lang, Decatur Parks and Recreation operations manager, said Parks and Recreation is in charge of clearing the rights of way when trees fall on the roads while public works assists in hauling away the timber. He said they had 80 individual calls of trees in roadways.
“Anywhere from partial blockages to full blockages; … (there were) multiple complete blockages,” Lang said. “They were concentrated more in the southwest and southeast. We had more calls in that area then anywhere else but the rest of it’s kind of spotty.”
Lang said crews started cleanup around 2 p.m. Sunday and stopped at 6 a.m. Monday. They started again at 7 a.m. Monday and were still working at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
“We should have everything out of roadways (Monday),” Lang said. “Our main objective is clearing roads so that the next day our citizens can have a good commute.”
Marie Moor, 40, from Decatur, was at her son’s house on Sixth Avenue Southwest on Sunday afternoon when a large tree fell on three of their cars and across First Street Southwest.
“My son and his wife were getting ready to leave the house and the rains and winds got kind of heavy so they ran back into the house. When it calmed down, they came out and the tree was down on top of all three of their vehicles,” she said. “Two of them were my son’s car and one of them was my truck.”
Moor said the tree fell around 3 p.m. Sunday. At 2 p.m. Monday, she said, the road was still closed, and Parks and Recreation crews were working on clearing the roadway.
Moor said the experience was frightening as the tree fell so close to them.
“Everything else is replaceable,” she said.
Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County EMA director, said his county saw damage similar to that in Morgan County.
“A lot of downed trees, downed power lines, limbs, debris from trees pretty much everywhere,” he said. “That strong wind really knocked some down.”
Waldrep said there were a few homes that had trees fall on them.
Eddie Gilbert, Limestone County EMA director, said the biggest problems his county saw were also downed trees and power lines. He said he is unaware of any structural damage. Gilbert said the southern part of the county was the hardest hit.
“We had one fire from a lightning strike, but they had it out in no time,” he said.
All roads had been cleared by 11 a.m. Monday, Gilbert said.
Kris White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said Decatur was hit hardest between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. He said the highest sustained winds were 38 mph, but the highest wind gust recorded at Pryor Field Regional Airport was 61 mph at 2:57 p.m. Sunday. White said the storm moved through the area quickly, so most of Decatur averaged less than a half inch of rain with Point Mallard Park only receiving a tenth of an inch.
White said more storms are expected to roll in this week.
“We actually have high chances again on Wednesday. This may even be a more vigorous system that we’ll have to deal with,” he said. “And then Thursday as well. Chances for storms, we still have them in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday although maybe not as big of a driver as what we’re seeing especially for Wednesday and then also possibly Thursday.”
White said there is a chance for damaging winds Wednesday and Thursday with wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.
He said tornadoes are also possible Wednesday.
Holmes said Decatur Utilities will be ready.
“We’ll do what we’ve got to do to continue,” Holmes said. "If we have more, we’ll continue working on them. That’s all we can do is be on the ready.”
Granbois said people need to have multiple ways to receive weather notifications.
“As we can tell, these storms have a tendency to intensify quickly and so it’s best to have multiple ways to receive those alerts and warnings,” she said.
