MOULTON — Surveillance cameras are going up at the 10 Lawrence County community dumpster sites, and those who violate dumpster rules will be arrested and fined, officials said.
“We’ve got cameras set up at the Solid Waste Department and we’ll have them set up at all of the dumpsters,” Kyle Pankey, the District 3 commissioner and interim solid waste director, said Wednesday after a commission work session. “We’ll get car tag numbers and surveillance of the people doing the dumping and issue warrants for their arrests.”
The enforcement efforts are aimed at people dumping trash next to full dumpsters, and at commercial contractors and out-of-county residents who use the dumpsters.
Pankey said violations are most frequent at the two dumpsters stationed at the Solid Waste Department in Moulton and at the community dumpsters at Hatton Park and Veterans Park in Caddo.
Pankey said the county will pay $6,000 a year for monitoring and about $3,500 per camera. He is uncertain when the video system will be completely installed.
He told a task force of 24 people last week that hefty fines and more education are needed to curb the trash problem in the county. He said it cost the Solid Waste Department about $300,000 in 2019 to operate the community dumpsters, which are free to county residents.
Once the dumpsters are filled, it is unlawful for residents to add any more items to the dumpsters. Pankey said residents can go to a dumpster that's not full or take their debris to the county landfill north of Courtland.
He added commercial contractors and out-of-county residents are not allowed to use the dumpster service and will be prosecuted if caught.
Fines for littering and abusing the county dumpsters in 10 communities range from $250 to $3,000, officials said. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has made at least two arrests for littering in the past two months.
“If somebody flips a cigarette butt before going in a building and is fined $500, that will get their attention,” Pankey said.
District Judge Angela Terry and Assistant District Attorney Bobby Lang both said during the task force meeting that they're on board with the plan to put teeth in the effort to curb litter and dumpster abuse.
“There are fines and court costs involved with the littering problem,” Terry said. “When cases come in (to district court) we’ll deal with them one on one. It’s a problem the city of Moulton has, too.”
Lang said video surveillance is solid evidence in the courtroom.
“We wish there was jail time associated with (littering and dumpster abuse). Video cameras at the dumpster sites are great evidence. We’ll charge the violators,” Lang said.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and Courtland Mayor Clarence Logston both agreed that hitting violators in the pocketbook will make a difference.
Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, and Sheriff Max Sanders said people need to be educated on the litter problem.
“It’s going to take more than a task force to make an impact,” Robertson said. “We need to educate the people. If they see something, they need to report it.”
Sanders said violators need to be held accountable, but his deputies can’t make an arrest unless they catch the violators breaking the law.
Task force members Jason Wright of the North Alabama Industrial Development Association and Tyler Smith of Nucor said it is difficult to tell how many new industries the county may have lost because of litter along roadways.
“For new industries considering locating here, it’s that first impression that is so important,” Smith said.
Added Pankey: “Representatives of new industries considering coming in, see the trash along our roadways, see illegal dumping, and say, ‘Take me back to the airport, I saw what I wanted to see.’ ”
He said a strong economy may be playing a part in dumpsters being overfilled. He said he is seeing a lot of living room and bedroom furniture at the sites. “Maybe people have extra money from their tax returns and good economy and want new furniture,” he said.
Pankey said his crew collected 2½ tons of trash along Lawrence County 150 during nine days last June.
"Now it looks like it has never been touched,” he said. “This isn’t from people who are passing through Lawrence County. This is people who live here doing this.”
Pankey said the $14 garbage fee added to residents’ utility bill each month for curbside garbage collection is the Solid Waste Department's main source of income. “The free dumpster service is not bringing in any money,” he said.
