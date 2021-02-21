There’s an old saying in Lawrence County, especially in historical circles.
People claim you’re either married to a Terry or your neighbor is a Terry.
“Yes, I’ve heard that basically all of my life,” Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle said.
“But, it’s not true,” she chuckled.
The phrase is coined to illustrate the dense population of Terrys scattered across the landscape of Lawrence County.
“No one disputes that this is a big family,” Hazle said.
The Terrys arrived in the Tennessee Valley before Alabama gained statehood, and — at one point — the Terry clan was one of the most politically influential families in the state.
Lawrence County-born Faye Terry, who currently resides in Decatur, married James Lewis Terry in 1955. For many years, she helped organize the annual Terry Club Reunion, which was held each Labor Day weekend on a site that has been in the Terry family for more than 100 years.
“Politicians came from everywhere because they knew they could shake a lot of hands,” she said, adding that the Terrys gathered by the hundreds.
The reunion was held at the home place of John F. Terry, who historians thought for years was the first Terry to come to Lawrence County. But, a yellow-colored piece of paper the late Marshall Terry acquired and made public in the 1990s changed how history about the Terrys was written.
The piece of paper was a leaf from a Bible and the record indicates that Henderson Terry was the first Terry in Lawrence County.
Marshall said in 1997 that he found the brittle piece of paper in an old tobacco sack. The record has writing on both sides and gives the birth dates of the children of Henderson Terry and his wife, Sally.
The children listed on the document are:
Steven Terry, born “in the year of our Lord December 27, 1816";
John Bentley Terry, born Jan. 18, 1818;
Elizabeth Terry, born Sept. 7, 1820;
Lucinda Terry, born March 15, 1822;
Mary Ann Terry, both Oct. 13, 1824;
Henderson Terry, Jr., born Dec. 27, 1826; and
Marthy Jane Terry, born Nov. 23, 1830.
The Bible record is just one piece of evidence placing Henderson as the first Terry in Lawrence County. According to Lawrence County tract book final certificate number 1631, Henderson purchased land from the federal government on April 27, 1818.
The certificate is the first documented evidence of the presence of a Terry in Lawrence County, according to Hazle.
The Terry family file is the largest in the Lawrence County Archives and “the most intimidating,” she said.
“Trying to research the family can be very confusing because so many of the Terrys in the same and different generations have the same given name,” Hazle said.
Faye Terry said no one wanted to talk when she started researching the family after her husband’s death in 1976. She said her father-in-law “drove me all over Lawrence County” and “nobody would own up to anything.”
“They didn’t want to talk about the good or the bad,” Faye Terry recalled. “I just wanted to be able to tell my children about their family.”
She said she was eventually advised to visit a historian in Texas who had spent a lot of time in Lawrence County in the 1950s “talking to the old-timers.”
When her job took her to Texas for a convention, Faye Terry said she contacted the historian and she agreed to share what she knew.
“I and my daughter spent the night at her home and we got a lot of information about the Terrys,” she said.
Faye Terry got “a lot of the information I was looking for,” but she’s still researching the Terrys and her other family lines more than 40 years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.