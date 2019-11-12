Temperatures may not rise above freezing today, winds could make it feel like 12 degrees tonight and warmer conditions arriving Wednesday may be too late for some water lines, forecasters said.
“Expect it to be clear but around 17 to 20 degrees tonight,” said Meteorologist Andrew Pritchard of the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. “Make sure to wrap your outside pipes. I suspect some plumbers will be getting calls this week (due to frozen and broken pipes).”
He said today’s high temperature “will struggle to climb above 32” before tonight’s frigid conditions.
Local school systems, including Decatur, Hartselle, Morgan County, Decatur Heritage, Athens, Lawrence County and Limestone County, planned to delay starting times two hours this morning because of possible extreme wind chills and road hazards. Snow flurries and sleet were predicted in the area today between midnight and 6 a.m., but no accumulation was expected, according to the weather service.
Pritchard said tonight’s “hard, hard cold” could set a record low for the area. According to the NWS website, the record low is 18 for Muscle Shoals and 20 for Huntsville.
“The cold temperatures will move in at the same time the precipitation moves out,” he said. “That will keep things dry and plain cold.”
Pritchard said it will warm into the 40s on Wednesday and 50s on Thursday and Friday.
“We could be back in the 60s by Saturday,” Pritchard said.
Area plumbing businesses are expecting service calls to increase Wednesday and Thursday.
Austin Zimmerman, a plumber with DrainGo Plumbing in Decatur, said most calls regarding broken pipes will come in late Wednesday after lines thaw.
“We’ll likely be running 24/7,” he said. “We’ll probably be out at 11, midnight or 1 in the morning repairing broken pipes.”
Keith Jackson, owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling of Decatur, and Zimmerman offered tips to homeowners to keep their pipes from freezing and bursting:
1. Keep the inside faucets running at a small, steady stream and water circulating throughout the house. “The cost of the water used won’t be a fraction of a repair because of water damage,” Jackson said.
2. Close off crawl spaces underneath the house. “Try to close vents and doors going into the crawl spaces,” Zimmerman said. “The wind causes the pipes to freeze.”
3. Insulate outside spigots and exterior pipes. They suggested purchasing foam pipe insulation and spigot covers from a hardware store. “You can use an old towel, shirt or sheet to cover the outside pipes,” Zimmerman added.
4. Take the hose off the spigot. “If not, water in the hose can freeze and back up into the pipe,” Jackson said.
5. Open up doors to cabinets that have inside pipes. Let the heat from inside the house help warm the pipes.
Jackson said if water won’t come out of an inside faucet after a freeze, most likely the line is frozen, and it could lead to a broken pipe. He suggested cutting off the outside water source and opening all inside faucets to minimize damage if a line is broken.
They added the freezing temperatures in January of 2017 saw a dramatic increase in plumbing service calls. They said people got into the habit of wrapping outdoor spigots and leaving water dripping inside.
“Last winter wasn’t as bad and people may have forgotten,” Jackson added.
---
Plants also at risk
Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said homeowners should shield their outdoor plants from tonight’s freeze, too. “You’re going to need to cover the plants all the way to the ground,” she said.
She added some strawberry growers will be protecting their crops, too.
“As for winter wheat, a large percentage has not been planted yet and the cold weather should not be an issue,” Shanklin said.
Danville farmer Mark Byrd said if the freezing temperatures were to linger for a week or more, it would cause him more concern. He said his 400 acres of winter wheat is still below ground level.
“But we have to make sure our livestock is well fed,” he said. “That’s how they stay warm.”
According to The Associated Press, more than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago’s airports Monday and warming centers were opened to help the homeless and needy.
Monday’s snow and ice from an arctic air mass from Siberia stretched from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast. Texas’ Gulf Coast was expected to get freezing temperatures, too.
"This is an air mass that's more typical for the middle of January than mid-November," National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk told The AP. "It is pretty much about the coldest we can be this time of year (and) it could break records all over the region."
---
Huntsville-Chicago flights canceled
Three flights scheduled to arrive Monday at Huntsville International Airport from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and three flights scheduled to depart for Chicago on Monday that were canceled were weather related, said airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner.
A Monday night arrival from Chicago was delayed as of late Monday afternoon.
Kuner recommended that travelers check the airport's website for a link to airlines to keep up with any scheduling changes.
"We have no expectations of any issues" at the Huntsville airport itself because of its ice removal equipment, Kuner said.
