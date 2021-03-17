MOULTON — Lawrence County is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
NWS Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said Lawrence County could get some "strong storms" move through about 2 p.m. today.
"We're monitoring it," she said. "We expecting the activity to pick up and could see large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado."
Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Waldrep said that about noon today two trees fell on Lawrence County 150 near Lawrence County 314 in the Red Bank community and he is expecting more trees to fall.
“With the winds picking up and the rain we’ve had, there will be more trees come down,” he said. He urged motorists to stay off the roads and be cautious of their surroundings today.
