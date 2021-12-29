A tornado watch is in effect until 10 tonight for Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse basement have been opened as storm shelters. Citizens with domestic animals (cats/dogs) may seek shelter at City Hall as long as animals are kept on a leash and/or in a crate. Firearms, alcohol and tobacco products will not be allowed in the shelters.
The National Weather Service issued the watch beginning at 3:50 p.m.
Neighboring Madison, Lauderdale, Colbert, Marshall and Cullman counties are also among 11 Alabama counties in the watch area.
A tornado watch alerts the public to the possibility of a tornado in the next several hours. The weather service would issue a warning to alert the public of an existing tornado.
Northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather, forecasters said.
Tornado watches also have been issued today for a large swath of Mississippi — generally the northern half of the state — along with smaller sections of southeast Arkansas, northern Louisiana and west Tennessee.
“A few tornadic supercells are possible, along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated severe hail,” the Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.