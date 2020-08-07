TOWN CREEK — Three organizations are hosting a blood drive in Town Creek on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say.
The Lawrence County NAACP Branch 5037, Alpha Kappa Alpha Phi Upsilon Omega Sorority and Lifesouth Blood Center will hold the drive at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 1257 Alabama 20, according to Lawrence County NAACP President Jan Turnbore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.