TOWN CREEK — A community fireworks show is set for the Town Creek Ball Park on Sunday, town officials said.
Hosted by the Lawrence County Dream Center, the free event will start at 6:30 p.m. with children’s activities, a cornhole tournament and live music. Organizers said refreshments will be for sale.
The ball park is just off Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road.
For more information, call 256-476-9821 or visit the Lawrence County Dream Center Facebook page.
