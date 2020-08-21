Town Creek’s Mike Parker and Hillsboro’s Charles Owens are each trying to secure a fourth term as mayor in their Lawrence County towns, but both face competition, something they haven’t seen the past two elections.
First-time candidates Lee Bradford of Town Creek and Scottie Bolden of Hillsboro say they are challenging the incumbents because their towns need to be improved.
In a third northern Lawrence County town, Riely Evans Sr. will try to win a second term as North Courtland mayor, but he faces a challenge from a 20-year veteran on the Town Council, Everette Mayes.
Municipal elections are Tuesday with a runoff, if needed, slated for Oct. 6.
Bradford, 49, said he will target improving the police department in Town Creek.
“I’d like the police department to have a better reputation when it comes to dealing with the community,” said Bradford, a former Town Creek police officer. “I’d like to see things be fairer. I think everyone should be treated equally.”
He said he’ll meet with officials from Courtland, North Courtland and Hillsboro and formulate plans to work together on promoting their towns along Alabama 20.
“These are tight-knit communities,” he said. “If we work together, we’ll all be better.”
Parker, 57, said he is proud of the town constructing a library, community center and Town Hall in the past 10 years and presently having no debt. He said it was achieved by the town selling off its gas department. He said more recently the town has purchased 2 acres to expand its cemetery and built a pavilion at the farmers market.
Parker said his accomplishments include the town securing money from the Community Development Block Grant program and Appalachian Regional Commission to upgrade sewer and water lines.
“There are some steel and cast iron pipes that are 80 or 90 years old that are being replaced with PVC,” he said. Parker said he is working jointly with Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton about clearing drainage ditches in and around Town Creek.
In Town Creek’s Town Council races, District 1 incumbent Aaron Goode will face off against Debra Brown. District 2 incumbent Charles Agee is challenged by Dan Green.
District 3 incumbent Doug Russell is up against challenger Johnathan Sherrill and District 4 Councilman Robert Bradford is challenged by Arnold Ridgeway.
--
Hillsboro issues
In Hillsboro, Owens, 66, said he is proud of a street-paving program underway and the demolition of portions of the former Tennessee Valley School with plans for the site to be a park.
“A priority the next four years will be trying to get a food store and either a Church’s Chicken or Popeye’s fast-food restaurant to locate on Alabama 20,” he said.
He said he is making plans to have all of the streets in town repaved beginning with Kirby Road, Dogwood Road and Marlow Road.
Bolden, 51, said he wants the town to study annexing some surrounding areas to help generate more revenue while offering those residents more services.
“It is important we work toward cleaning and drainage of ditches and the streets while working with Commissioner Jesse Byrd on upgrading of our county roads,” he said. He said he will seek funding for the former Tennessee Valley School campus for youth tutorial programs, especially science and engineering programs, a library and senior center.
“We need to make repairs to the veterans building and the Tennessee Valley gymnasium,” he said.
--
N. Courtland issues
In North Courtland, Mayes is concerned about the availability of safety services.
“Safety in our community is in jeopardy,” said Mayes, 49. “There’s no fire department. The police department is not sufficient. There’s no storm shelter. People in the town tell me they don’t feel safe.”
He said the volunteer fire department has a 5-year-old building behind Town Hall but no willing manpower to operate it.
“I’m going out to get some of our men, especially the young guys, to get interested in reestablishing the fire department,” he said.
He said he has heard several complaints about high water bills from residents.
“I will reach out to West Morgan-East Lawrence (Water Authority) about how these bills can be reduced,” Mayes said.
Evans, 47, said he was proud to get the town on solid financial footing, cleaned up and some streets paved.
“When I took over as mayor, we were in the red. We didn’t have any money,” he said. “The police department was in the hole. Now we have money in the general fund and the police department recently purchased a 2020 Tahoe.”
He said the town was able to use Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax money (about $17,000), sales taxes and license fees to get the town’s general fund in the black.
He said the town’s beautification efforts have resulted in a state grant that helped demolish dilapidated houses.
Both candidates want a grocery store in North Courtland. A store in nearby Courtland closed in 2019.
Council Place 2 has incumbent Ernestine Martin up against Shirley Mayes and Jeffery Steward. In Place 3, incumbent J.B. Jones is up against former longtime Mayor Ronald Jones.
In Courtland, which also is in northern Lawrence, Linda Peebles will be the next mayor. She has no opposition after incumbent Mayor Clarence Logston decided he would not run for reelection.
