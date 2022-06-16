Fire truck 1

A Town Creek Volunteer Fire Department truck was deemed a "total loss" after it caught fire while battling a blaze south of Town Creek on Thursday afternoon. [COURTESY PHOTO]

TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek Volunteer Fire Department firetruck was destroyed while firefighters battled a blaze south of town Thursday afternoon, according to the mayor. No injuries were reported.

Mayor Mike Parker said two Town Creek trucks responded to a wheat field fire along Old Donald Road at about 2 p.m. "While there, the wind shifted into the direction of one of the trucks," he said. "Two firemen on the truck got out of the way and were fortunate not to have been injured."

He said the truck had an estimated value of $30,000, not including the equipment.

He said the Hatton Volunteer Fire Department helped control the field fire.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

