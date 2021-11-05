MOULTON — A Town Creek man is facing drug charges after Moulton police stopped him for having an expired tag on Wednesday, the police chief said.
Torey Bryan Purser, 34, is charged with possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor, Chief Craig Knight said.
He said Sgt. Casey Baker stopped Purser at Alabama 157 and Lawrence County 213 for the tag violation. Purser was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license. Knight said the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Baker discovered a clear baggie with a white crystal substance and it was tested to be methamphetamine.
Purser was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.