OAKVILLE — An English oak tree linked to Olympic great Jesse Owens was planted by three of his granddaughters Thursday on soil where the grandson of former slaves got his start as a runner.
Gina Strachan, Dawn Prather-Hawk and Donna Prather Williams tossed soil on the oak tree that is an offspring of one of the oak trees Owens received from the German government after winning four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
“This is the perfect place for it, and my granddad would be proud,” Strachan said as about 200 elected, community and park officials gathered at the Jesse Owens Museum for the planting.
“He was just granddad to me, but this is special,” said Prather-Hawk, who was 18 when her grandfather died of cancer in 1980.
Owens was the 11th of 12 children born to Mary Emma Fitzgerald and Henry Cleveland Owens. His parents sharecropped land in the Lawrence County community of Oakville, but regardless of how hard they worked, the family financial situation never improved.
Sometime before 1920, the Owenses moved to Ohio, where their son became a track star in high school and at Ohio State University.
Owens’ performance in the 1936 Olympics delivered a blow to Adolf Hitler’s myth of Aryan racial supremacy. Owens won gold in the long jump, the 100- and 200-meter sprints, and the 4x100 relay.
The story of the tree started at the Berlin Olympics. Germany, the host country, gave each gold medal winner an oak tree. Owens received four of the trees and there is some mystery about what happened to all of them.
In the documentary about his return trip to Berlin, Owens said one of the trees died before he made it back to the U.S. He planted one of the trees at Ohio State University, one at his parents' home and a third at Rhodes High School in Ohio where he trained, according to the documentary.
Ohio State has no record of the tree being planted on its campus, but the tree at his parents’ home died, according to family members, and the one at Rhodes High survived until last year.
John Palmer, a board certified master arborist, started collecting acorns from the tree at Rhodes before it died.
“I collected the first one in 2015,” he said Thursday. “The tree grew and died because I didn’t know what I was doing.”
The following year, Palmer said he collected about 175 acorns from the Rhodes High site in Cleveland. He said he continued to collect more through the years, but all but 25 of the trees he grew died.
Palmer said he wasn’t sure what to do with the offspring of the tree Owens brought from Germany until John Kerezey, a friend of 25 years, suggested he donate one of the trees to the Owens Museum in Oakville.
Kerezy, who is assistant head of media and journalism studies at Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio, is writing a book about Owens. He said the tree at Rhodes High has “legendary status” because Owens visited it before his death and referred to the massive oak as “’his tree.’”
Nancy Pinion, a lifelong Owens supporter who is director of the Owens Museum, said the tree is an artifact from the nation’s greatest Olympian.
“Another link to Jesse Owens is home,” she said.
The three granddaughters at Thursday’s event said they’re still learning about their grandfather’s impact on America and beyond.
Strachan, who carried the torch into the stadium during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, said she learned about her grandfather’s importance when she attended the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, with him.
“Before 1972 he was just my granddad who talked about doing things the right way,” she said. “I knew something about him was different when the German people mobbed our car. It was eye-opening.”
Prather-Hawk and Williams said Owens didn’t talk much about the Olympics and what he accomplished.
“He picked us up from school like some granddads do and always encouraged us to find our way in life,” Williams said. “I remember people in school saying ‘that’s Jesse Owens,’ but he was just granddad.”
“Our conversation with him was never about his accomplishments,” Prather-Hawk said. “He just told us to be the best we can be.”
