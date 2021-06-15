MOULTON — A Trinity man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Lawrence County 87 on Monday night, according to Alabama state troopers.
Senior Trooper Gregory Corble said Timothy Charles Wynn, 58, was killed when the 2002 Honda Passport he was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Wynn was pronounced dead at the scene. No details were given on the condition of the driver of the Jeep.
Troopers said the wreck occurred about 5:25 p.m. eight miles east of Moulton. The accident is under investigation, troopers said.
