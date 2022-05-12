A Trinity man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision near Lawrence County 227 and Lawrence County 217 on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
William Sean Posey, 34, of Lawrence County 431, died when the 2019 Ford Fusion he was driving collided head-on with a 2006 Ford 250 driven by Matthew D. Witson, 45, of Moulton, according to state troopers.
The Lawrence County coroner’s office pronounced Posey dead at the scene at 5:54 p.m. It said Posey sustained multiple system trauma injuries in the wreck, five miles east of Moulton.
Witson was transported to a local hospital, state troopers reported.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency highway patrol division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.