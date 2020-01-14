TRINITY — The Trinity Town Council approved tax abatements for three businesses locating in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park in Lawrence County at its regular meeting Monday night.
Barbara Jones, town clerk, said Trinity passed a resolution from the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board on the abatements because the industrial park is in the town’s police jurisdiction.
The three companies are Nucor Tubular Products, CCI Manufacturing and Shambaugh and Sons, which owns Progressive Pipe Fabricators.
The vote includes 10-year abatements on non-educational property taxes and abatements of non-educational sales and use taxes during construction.
Last April, Nucor Tubular Products announced it will add 35 jobs expected to pay $50,000 to $60,000 per year after it acquired Independence Tube. The jobs are part of a $27 million expansion.
Last week, the Lawrence County Industrial Board announced CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., a tier-1 automotive fluid supplier that'll eventually bring in 28 jobs, and Progressive Pipe Fabricators, which will have about 50 jobs in its fire prevention business, will locate in the industrial park.
