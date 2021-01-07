A Trinity woman died in a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County this morning, according to Alabama state troopers.
Troopers said Carly Dunlap, 26, was killed when the 2016 Toyota 4Runner she was driving failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2009 Kenworth tractor-trailer at the intersection of Lawrence County 213 and Alabama 157, three miles southeast of Moulton, according to the trooper report. Authorities said a young passenger in the vehicle was injured and flown to a Birmingham hospital.
Lawrence County deputy coroner Martin McLemore pronounced Dunlap dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m. He said she died of blunt force trauma.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.