MOULTON — A Moulton man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle along Lawrence County 214, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Matthew Scott Blocker, 28, died when he was sitting in the roadway at 5:24 a.m. and struck by a 2005 Ford Focus.
Blocker was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:03 a.m., according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. The coroner said died from total body blunt force trauma.
Troopers said the incident happened five miles south of Moulton.
They said the incident is under investigation.
