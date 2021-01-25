MOULTON — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input for the draft Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed utility scale solar power project between Courtland and Hillsboro in Lawrence County.
In January 2019, TVA announced it is studying the feasibility of building a large solar farm on 3,000 acres it holds a two-year purchase option on in Lawrence County.
The purpose of the EIS is to address potential environmental effects associated with constructing, operating, maintaining and decommissioning the solar facility.
Details of the review are available in a draft Environmental Assessment at tva.com/nepa.
The draft EIS offers a "No Action Alternative" and an "Action Alternative."
Under the "No Action Alternative," TVA would not execute the purchase under the Purchase Option Agreement, and TVA would not develop a solar facility at this location.
Under the "Action Alternative," TVA would execute the purchase under the Purchase Option Agreement for the property.
Comments may be submitted to esmith14@tva.gov, or mailed to Elizabeth Smith at Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT 11-B, Knoxville, TN 37902.
To be considered, comments must be postmarked by March 15.
All comments, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.
To educate the public about the project, TVA will hold a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 through the TVA website.
A recording of the session will be available for viewing through the end of the comment period.
