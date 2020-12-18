ROGERSVILLE — The night sky already had overtaken the area when a high-level EF-1 tornado struck Joe Wheeler State Park one year ago this week.
The tornado, which cut nearly a 3-mile long path that included the park, struck at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2019.
Park Superintendent Chad Davis said he was "shocked" over the amount of damage the twister caused.
Its 110 mph winds downed thousands of trees in the scenic park with a damage width of 500 yards at its maximum, according the National Weather Service survey.
"I had two park rangers on duty at the time," Davis said. "As soon as it was over, I was there."
"I knew it was bad," he said, even though it was too dark to assess the damage. "We had to cut trees out of the road to get to the park and check on the guests to make sure nobody was injured. The good news is there was nobody hurt."
But the damage was extensive. The park's day-use area and two-thirds of the campgrounds on its Lauderdale County property were destroyed.
The downed trees have been removed, but some restrooms and pavilions have yet to be repaired.
Davis said early next year a $4.2 million renovation project will begin, which will restore much of the damaged campground area.
Almost $6.1 million would have been required for repairs to all of the campgrounds, but not enough funding was available.
The double hit of the tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic three months later has left its mark financially on the park. Davis said the park usually brings in about $4 million in revenue annually, but that number won't be reached this year.
Tree removal alone cost $250,000, he said. Another $200,000 in fees from campground usage was lost, and the closed picnic area accounted for a $50,000 loss.
"We don't have any idea when we'll be able to open the day-use area," Davis said. "Those are direct impacts. This park provides a significant economic impact for this part of the county."
Davis said the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting tourism all across the nation, but in an ironic twist, campground use has increased nationally as people look for vacation and mini-vacation activities which allow them to avoid crowded locations.
Had Joe Wheeler's campground been open, it likely would have had an excellent year financially.
The park has retained a great deal of its beauty, although some once-shaded areas now are exposed, Davis said. The lodge is open. Golfing, hiking and biking activities are still allowed, and cabin rentals remain available and are doing well, he said.
"The campground is closed right now but it will reopen after renovations," he said. "We'll try get it open as soon as possible, but I don't have a definite date right now. It'll be in 2021, but I hesitate to say when."
The park's property on the Lawrence County side of the Tennessee River wasn't damaged by the twister.
Winston Sitton, Lawrence County engineer, said the EF1 tornado knocked down some trees in the unpopulated area around Lawrence County 400, but not in the Wheeler Dam Village area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.