MOULTON — Moulton Middle School and East Lawrence Middle School will resume in-person classes again on Monday after the schools went 100% virtual because of staffing issues related to COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
The two schools have been holding virtual only classes since Oct. 20.
He said some of the staff members at the school were believed to have been exposed to the virus and are in quarantine.
Smith said Lawrence County High School, also facing COVID-19 related staffing issues, will remain completely virtual until students can return back to campus Nov. 9.
The in-person opening of Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary schools was delayed from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26 because staff members connected to both schools came in contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19.
