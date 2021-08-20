Unemployment locally and statewide continued to decline in July.
Alabama’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.2% in July, a slight decline from June's 3.3% rate and a big drop from the July 2020 unemployment of 7.4%, according to data released today by the Alabama Department of Labor.
That’s a continued drop since a pandemic-high of 13.2% in April 2020. Prior to virus-related slowdowns and shutdowns, the state’s unemployment rate was in the 2% range.
“Each month we edge closer and closer to our pre-pandemic unemployment rate,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a written statement Friday morning.
She noted the state remains below the July national rate of 5.4%.
Morgan County had a 2.5% jobless rate in July, down from from 2.8% in June and 5.9% a year earlier. Lawrence County's rate dropped to 2.9% in July. It was 3.2% the previous month and 6.3% in July 2020. Limestone County's unemployment rate in July was 2.4%, down from 2.7% in June and 5.1% last July.
Alabama’s unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted and thus more comparable to county data fell from 3.7% in June 2021 to 3.4% in July. That is down from 7.9% in July last year.
July’s seasonally adjusted rate represents 71,627 unemployed people, compared to 73,769 in June and 165,510 in July 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.