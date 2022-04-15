Morgan and Limestone counties were below 2% unemployment in March and the state was at a seasonally adjusted 2.9%, tying the state's historic low in September 2019, according to data released this morning by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Morgan County's unemployment in March was 1.9%, down from 2.8% in March 2021. Limestone County was also at 1.9% in March, down from its year-ago rate of 2.6%. At 2.2%, Lawrence County was down from 3.1% in March 2021.
Morgan and Limestone counties were tied with Marshall County as having the third lowest unemployment rates in the state. The lowest unemployment rates were in Shelby County (1.7%) and Cullman County (1.8%). The highest March unemployment rates were in Wilcox (8.8%), Lowndes (6.5%) and Perry (6.3%) counties.
Not seasonally adjusted and thus comparable to the county rates, the state's percentage of unemployed who were actively seeking employment in March was 2.5%.
Decatur was at 2.1%, down from 3.2% in March 2021, and Athens dropped from 2.6% last year to 1.9% in March.
Labor participation rates were up very slightly from a year ago. Ahmad Ijaz, executive director at the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business, this morning said this lack of growth is likely explained in part by an aging population leaving the workforce. Many, he suspected, were prompted to retire earlier than they would have otherwise because of the pandemic.
Read more in Sunday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.