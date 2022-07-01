COURTLAND — A Tennessee man died and a Tuscumbia man was injured in a fiery crash along Alabama 20 in Lawrence County this morning, according to Coroner Scott Norwood.
He said the wreck occurred about 8:35 a.m. when a pickup and propane gas truck collided while traveling west at the railroad crossing on Alabama 20 between Alabama 33 and Lawrence County 389.
Late Friday afternoon, Norwood said the driver of the pickup, Scott Michael Berry, 52, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, died in the wreck and the driver of the gas truck, Charles M. Tennyson, 58, of Tuscumbia, was sent to Helen Keller Hospital in Tuscumbia with apparent minor injuries.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident.
