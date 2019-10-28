MOULTON — Authorities have recaptured Lawrence County Jail escapee John Allen York, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said York, 28, escaped from the jail about 2 a.m. Sunday by climbing over a security razor fence. Authorities said a second inmate was apprehended in the escape.
York was jailed on six felony drug and property charges on Sept. 23. Charges include possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft. Court records show York has been charged with more than 35 crimes since 2008 and served prison time in 2011 related to burglary charges.
The Alabama Department of Corrections had dispatched tracking dogs to assist in the search, and the Sheriff's Office was conducting an internal review to determine the circumstances of the escape.
According to court records, York's last known residence was in Falkville.
The Sheriff’s Office posting said more details will be disclosed later today.
