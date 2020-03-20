COURTLAND — A man is dead after a nine-hour standoff in Courtland on Friday, witnesses said.
Neighbors said SWAT members entered the house on Jefferson Street about 1:15 p.m. and a shot was heard about 1:30 p.m. A few minutes later, authorities put the yellow crime scene tape around the sandstone rock house.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood was at the scene a short time later, neighbors said. The site was three houses east of the of the historic McMahon home.
The standoff began shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. More than two dozens shots were fired from the house during the standoff.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said it would release details later Friday.
