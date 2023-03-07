Local utilities said they take steps to prevent power outages including trimming tee limbs at least 15 feet from lines, but they can't overcome factors like Friday's 70 mph wind gusts that resulted in more than 20,000 customers losing electrical service in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities spokesman, said outages since Christmas have included one "related to the rolling blackouts from the single-digit extended temperatures" in December and storms.
“These kind of storms are going to come through, especially after we had torrential rains early in the week followed by probably the highest winds we’ve seen in years — that’s going to cause damage on everyone’s systems," he said.
In an effort to prevent trees or limbs falling on power lines, Decatur Utilities trims tree limbs 15 feet away from lines in its right of way, Holmes said. However, he said there is not much that can be done when a storm like Friday’s blows in.
Holmes said 1,750 DU customers in Decatur lost their power Friday. He said power was restored to all customers by Sunday morning.
“There were a few customers with damage that had to be repaired by an electrician,” Holmes said. “Those were wrapped up Sunday after those repairs were made.”
Some utility crews, including from AT&T, were still finishing up repairs Monday.
Blair Davis, Athens Utilities Electric Department manager, said his utility also trims trees 15 feet within their right-of-way.
“Wind like we had the other day (is affecting) trees that are outside of the right of way,” he said. “You really can’t cut far enough back to stop a 100-foot-tall tree from getting into something.”
Davis said 6,800 AU customers in Limestone County lost their power Friday. He said power was restored to all customers by late Saturday night.
“About the only thing we had outstanding of that, we had several customers we had to disconnect so they could make repairs,” Davis said. “Actually, we worked on those (Sunday) and we still have several cleanup items like that to take care of (Monday).”
Wes Tomlinson, Joe Wheeler EMC spokesman, said 11,705 Joe Wheeler customers in Morgan and Lawrence counties lost power Friday. He said power was restored to all customers by Sunday evening.
Tomlinson said Joe Wheeler typically has a 30-foot right of way in residential areas and a 20-foot buffer for businesses and industries. He said a lot of the trees that fell were out of the right of way.
Gene Kanikovsky, Joe Wheeler general manager and CEO, said the storm had a major effect on Joe Wheeler.
“Joe Wheeler EMC team was challenged with a fast-moving and significant storm on March 3 that resulted in the outage to 25% of our members,” he said. “High winds damaged a significant portion of our electrical system resulting in broken poles, destroyed power lines and equipment.”
Holmes said nine Decatur Utilities power poles that broke in the storm were replaced and numerous power lines that snapped had to be replaced, mostly in Southeast Decatur, east of Sixth Avenue.
“That’s kind of what takes so long to get the restoration process, is getting poles back up and lines restrung,” he said. “You have to get all that done before you can start addressing individual customers and small groups.”
Davis was working Monday on a report of the number of downed power poles but said there were several Friday in Limestone County.
“Most of our damage was due to trees coming down,” he said. “Of course, taking the lines down and in some cases, it puts so much stress on the poles it took them down also.”
Tomlinson said Monday they did not have a total number of power poles down in Lawrence County.
“In Morgan County we had roughly 20 to 25 poles broken,” he said. “The rain didn’t help. It rained a lot Friday so the ground was very saturated and wet and that can cause poles to move. Especially in wind because they’re not in steady, firm ground.”
Holmes said damage continued over the weekend.
“There were several instances over the weekend where weakened trees and limbs continued to fall causing additional damage,” he said. “Some of these falling trees and limbs damaged lines where repairs had already been made.”
Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin said DU was hit hard by Friday’s storm.
“Friday’s storm may have been brief but it caused a great deal of damage to our electric system,” he said. “Decatur Utilities crews and outside contractors worked diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers beginning with the first outages Friday morning.”
Hardin said DU has a system for restoring power.
“Our method is to restore substation breakers first, then main circuits, then smaller outages and then isolated, individual outages,” he said. “We certainly understand the frustration on the part of those who were without power for an extended period of time.”
On Jan. 12, thunderstorms that included an EF1 tornado left more than 14,000 customers in Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties without power. That included 6,100 Decatur Utilities customers, 4,300 with Athens Utilities and 4,268 with Joe Wheeler EMC in Lawrence and Morgan counties.
Davis said all of Athens Utilities outages in 2023 have been weather related.
“We haven’t experienced any equipment failures,” he said. "Most of it’s just been an act of God.”
Tomlinson said all of Joe Wheeler’s outages this year have also been due to storms.
“The reason why it was so widespread and why we had so many over the weekend is because of this wind damage,” he said. “That affected poles being broken, trees falling through lines.”
Holmes said DU uses two types of poles: wood and steel. He said typically they replace a downed pole with whatever was previously in place.
Davis said typically AU uses wood poles.
“A lot of places where it may be more difficult to get access to, we try to, when we do replace, go back with steel or concrete,” he said. “When we’re dealing with storm damage, if we don’t have it on hand, you can’t just order those.”
Holmes said during outages like last weekend, DU crews will work overtime but they also hire contractors to assist.
“If this had gone on several more days, we would have had some other options on contract crews and even other neighboring municipalities that weren’t hit that hard,” he said. “But we got it back on. We did not have to call those in.”
Davis said AU also has its employees work overtime and hires contractors.
Tomlinson said they had the assistance of other electric cooperatives in the state after the storm. He said their crews work overtime and they hire contractors.
