UPDATE: Tornado watch canceled.
Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
A flood warning has been issued for Lawrence County until midnight Friday, the NWS said.
Also, the NWS said Morgan and Limestone counties will remain under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Thursday.
A tornado watch alerts the public to the possibility of a tornado in the next several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.