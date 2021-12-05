At least three of the five Lawrence County school board members said Friday they remain undecided on how they will vote Monday on the proposed closure of R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland.
The board meets at 6 p.m. at the central office on Market Street in Moulton to decide the fate of the school with a high cost per pupil and low state test scores.
Only a simple majority vote to keep the school open or to close it is needed. If the board votes for closure, a federal judge will likely set multiple hearings before approving the action.
Closing R.A. Hubbard — a grades 7-12 school — would send its students to East Lawrence Middle School, East Lawrence High School or Hatton High, depending where the students live in the district. Hazlewood Elementary students will not be affected in the proposed closure. Hubbard has 147 students this school year.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith has said closing R.A. Hubbard would reduce Lawrence County Schools' costs, improve the system's racial balance and enable it to provide a greater selection of courses for all students. His proposal would close Hubbard after the current school year ends in May.
District 1 board member Christine Garner, who represents the northern area of the county that includes R.A. Hubbard, said the school deserves the same support the other public schools in the county receive and she will vote to keep it open.
Meanwhile, District 2 board member Gary Bradford, District 3’s Sabrina Barkley and District 4’s Shanon Terry said they are still studying the issue. Board chairwoman and District 5 board member Reta Waldrep did not immediately return multiple calls Friday.
Garner said Hazlewood High in Town Creek, which also is in District 1, was closed in 2009 and consolidated with R.A. Hubbard. The elementary students in North Courtland and Courtland are bused to Hazlewood Elementary.
“Why is it about closing all the high schools in District 1? All the students need is support from the superintendent and board,” she said. “I’m not convinced it is about the increased number of electives offered at the other schools. The kids need to learn how to study. They don’t need to go to East Lawrence High or Hatton High to be a doctor or lawyer.”
She said she is afraid the R.A. Hubbard students will be treated unfairly by teachers at the schools they would attend following closure.
“I don’t expect the other schools will be fair to our kids,” she said. “I hate to say that about the teachers there. I want what is best for the kids. That is to keep them where they are. I’m afraid teachers will look at them and say he or she is a B or C student and won’t help them excel and reach their potential.”
Gary Bradford, who represents the Hatton area, said he fielded “several calls” from people from North Courtland encouraging him to vote to keep the school open.
“Emotions on this issue are high,” said Bradford, a board member since 2006. “I understand that. I remember consolidation last time (2009). I’m still praying about things. It’s a very serious decision. One thing I’m proud of is that everybody has kept their cool about all of this. I’m going to continue to pray. It’ll be a difficult decision to make.”
Expenses a factor
According to Lawrence County school data, the 147 R.A. Hubbard students represent 24.5 students per grade level, and the low numbers have the per-pupil cost up to $18,030 this year, seventh highest in the state. The next highest cost-per-student school in the county is at Mount Hope Elementary at $13,831.
Those numbers bother Bradford and Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“Last year the cost at Hubbard was $15,881," Smith said. "This year it’s more than $2,000 more. What’s it going to be next year? That is not sustainable in the long term. It is not equitable for all of our kids. We need to make sure all of our kids have the best education opportunities possible. How much longer can we go?”
Bradford said the county school system has been digging out of a financial hole since International Paper left in 2014 and took 1,100 jobs and its tax revenue with it.
“We have to figure in the expenditures of keeping R.A. Hubbard open,” Bradford said. “Sooner or later, the federal government money that is being given away will no longer be available. When that happens, it will be a tough time for this county again.”
Terry and Barkley said they have heard from a “handful” of R.A. Hubbard supporters since the proposal to close the school was announced Nov. 1.
“I don’t take this vote very lightly,” Barkley said. “As board members, our job is to look out for our students academically so they can be successful. We’ve got to look at the future. We’ve got to move forward as a county. We’ve got to look at how a closure will affect the students. And whatever the outcome, this is not a racially motivated decision.”
Terry said there is “no perfect decision” to be made.
“When I ran for the school board, my slogan was ‘Put the Students First.’ That is what I think we’re all trying to do. It’s about what gives the students their best chance to be a success. There’s still time to think about it.”
Bradford added the Hatton community is “receptive” to adding the R.A. Hubbard students to its high school.
President of the Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP J.E. Turnbore asked why Hatton High couldn’t close and those students be bused to North Courtland.
Smith said 425 students attend Hatton High and “we’ll be disrupting fewer kids.” Enrollment at East Lawrence Middle is 400, and East Lawrence High is 377.
Statistics presented during a board meeting Nov. 1 showed Hubbard's student body is 70.55% Black and 29.45% non-Black. East Lawrence Middle School is 8% Black, East Lawrence High is 9.81% Black and Hatton High is 1.41% Black. After the proposed moves, those percentages will be 11.75%, 18.34% and 9.31% respectively.
R.A. Hubbard was labeled “failing” in 2018-2019 because the academic performance of students as measured by standardized tests was in the bottom 6% of schools statewide in three of the past five years.
In the most recent testing last spring, 33.3% of Hubbard students were deemed proficient in English on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program and only 6.85% were proficient in math.
Enrollment at the school has fallen from 323 in 2009-2010. In the 2016-17 school year, student enrollment ebbed to a 12-year low of 127.
Distance to schools
Garner and Turnbore expressed concern about the District 1 students getting home from extracurricular activities and it putting a hardship on parents of students too young to drive.
“A lot of times, sports keep them interested in school and helps them with their future,” Garner said. “Who will be providing the transportation? East Lawrence High School or Hatton is not just a hop, skip or jump away. I feel the Hubbard kids will get ignored at their new schools.”
Turnbore agreed. “Busing our students 25 to 30 minutes one way is not solving any desegregation issues. It’s not good for the kids.”
Smith said if Hubbard is closed, the board and he will put together a plan to help the incoming students become acclimated with their new schools.
“We’ll give them adequate time to become familiar with the campus,” he said. “The students will be assigned a mentor. It’s important they have familiar faces at the new schools. I have provided plenty of rationale for these considerations. On Monday night, these considerations will be revisited. We must do what is best for all students of Lawrence County.”
Lind Peebles, mayor of Courtland, said it would be devastating to Courtland and North Courtland if R.A. Hubbard is closed, and she sent a letter of support for R.A. Hubbard to the board members and superintendent.
“It’s never good for a town or community when a school is closed. I’d hate for us to lose a school,” she said. “It causes turmoil and a lot of uncertainty. If they made a move to close R.A. Hubbard in 2009 when the other consolidations were made, it would have been easier to understand. But here we are 12 years later, upsetting the whole community again.”
In her letter to board members and the superintendent, Peebles wrote: “Our history together as neighbor communities has shown that R.A. Hubbard is an asset to the Valley, and an indispensable part of our community."
Turnbore said he is encouraging R.A. Hubbard supporters to attend Monday's school board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.