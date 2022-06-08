The Moulton water department supervisor fired by the mayor March 25 is back on the job and will receive nearly $15,000 in back pay after the city personnel board's recommendation to reinstate him took effect this week.
The attorney for supervisor Jerry “Jay” G. Johnson Jr. said he was pleased the City Council didn't contest the personnel board's unanimous May 6 decision. By taking no action during a 30-day window after the decision, the council allowed it to take effect.
“He’s back working, doing his regular job,” said Tuscumbia attorney Grant Wright, who represented Johnson.
Wright said that on Friday he received a letter from Ben Goldman, an attorney whom Mayor Roger Weatherwax hired to represent the city in the personnel case, confirming that Johnson would be reinstated and receive back pay.
Weatherwax had terminated Johnson for eight alleged city policy violations.
Johnson, who makes an annual salary of $76,731, missed 50 days of work from March 25 to Monday. His gross back pay is estimated to be about $14,755.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Weatherwax announced Johnson’s return and said Johnson’s back pay would be included in his June 16 paycheck. District 5 Councilman Brent White and District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee got reassurance from Weatherwax that Johnson would retain his supervisor role.
“I’m glad he’s back,” White said Tuesday afternoon. “We really need him to help oversee the rehab of our water department. It’s not going to happen overnight. It might take three or four years, but Jay is really good at what he does. His knowledge will be pivotal on the project. He’s the only one who works with us with that kind of knowledge and experience to work with the engineers and (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) on this rehab project.”
District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys said she was glad to see Johnson reinstated and believed his dismissal was unwarranted.
“I think it was terrible that this happened when we are having trouble with tainted water,” she said. “A lot of time was wasted and a lot of money spent for no reason. The personnel board said it didn’t find any cause, and I don’t think whatever Jay did was enough to be dismissed without pay. It was frivolous.”
In the termination letter to Johnson, Goldman wrote that Johnson was being terminated for doing personal errands while on work time, misconduct, being dishonest, fighting, being insubordinate, violating city administrative regulations, exhibiting abusive personal conduct or language toward fellow employees, and making threats or committing acts of violence against another employee.
The personnel board listened to more than 10 hours of testimony April 27 and issued a notice nine days later stating “after careful consideration and examining the facts presented before (us), we have reached the decision by unanimous vote, that Jerry G. Johnson is to be reinstated."
