Snow 3
Buy Now

Snow accumulates on the lawn of a house in Southwest Decatur shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]

Weather-related delays for Monday:

• Redstone Arsenal will delay opening until 10 a.m. Gate 9 will remain open 24/7. Gates 1,3,7 and 8 will open no later than 9:30 a.m.

• Limestone County Commission Offices and the Limestone County Courthouse, will delay opening until 10 a.m. 

• All North Central Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG) operations are suspended until 10 a.m.

• The Greater Ardmore Chamber will delay opening their office until 10 a.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.