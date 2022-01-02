Weather-related delays for Monday:
• Redstone Arsenal will delay opening until 10 a.m. Gate 9 will remain open 24/7. Gates 1,3,7 and 8 will open no later than 9:30 a.m.
• Limestone County Commission Offices and the Limestone County Courthouse, will delay opening until 10 a.m.
• All North Central Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG) operations are suspended until 10 a.m.
• The Greater Ardmore Chamber will delay opening their office until 10 a.m.
