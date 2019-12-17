The National Weather Service confirmed this morning that a tornado was responsible for two deaths and four reported injuries Monday night in Town Creek.
Andrew Pritchett, meteorologist at the NWS office in Huntsville, said the weather service knows a tornado struck along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek, but it hasn't determined the twister's rating.
“We know a line of 60- to 70-mph winds went through the area last night, but we won’t know how strong the winds were in that specific area until our survey team gets out there this morning,” Pritchett said.
Pritchett said the survey team will find out whether there were multiple tornadoes or a single twister, measure the length of the path and give the tornado an EF rating.
Survey teams are in Lawrence, Colbert and Madison counties today looking at damage. Limestone County also reported damage in the Coxey area, but Pritchett said he’s not sure when or if a team will go to this area because the damage is more extensive in the other counties.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has identified the couple killed in the Lawrence County tornado as Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Keisha LeAnn Cross Godsey, 34.
