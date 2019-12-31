A National Weather Service in Huntsville survey team determined a tornado caused damage in its 5-mile path in southwest Limestone County on Sunday night. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The team said an EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph touched down 7 miles southwest of Athens, about one-third of a mile west of the intersection of Zelner Road and Ripley Road in southern Limestone County at 6:50 p.m.
In a report released late Monday afternoon, the NWS said the twister stayed on the ground 5.07 miles and had a maximum width of 50 yards and disappeared 2 miles west of Athens at 6:57 p.m.
The NWS said the tornado damaged a metal barn roof along Bell Road, snapped a tree at the base and uplifted an attached roof of a porch on a small home. Traveling northeast, the tornado damaged roofs and windows in the Chris Way Mobile Home Park on the west side of Blackburn Road, the report said.
The tornado then damaged a mobile home on Ham Road and snapped trees across Evans Road and Reid Road.
”As the tornado approached U.S. 72, it produced significant damage to a metal-sided outbuilding, while producing mainly roof and siding damage to a couple of metal building systems on the south side of U.S. 72,” the NWS said. “The tornado produced damage to a couple of metal signs at a gas station located along the north side of U.S. 72 at the intersection of West Washington Street. Along West Washington Street, tree damage continued, with some trees uprooted, including a tree that fell on a vehicle.”
The report said that at the intersection of West Glenn Valley Drive and West Washington Road, a large tree branch fell, partly on a house.
“The tornado appeared to lift near this point, with some minor tree damage farther to the northeast in western portions of Athens,” the report concluded.
Eddie Gilbert, an officer with the Limestone Emergency Management Agency, said his office did a preliminary study Monday morning and was not surprised to learn it was a tornado.
“Straight-line winds usually don’t follow a straight path like what we discovered,” he said.
He said a tornado warning was not issued before the storm hit. The area was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Sunday.
“It just proves once we go under a tornado watch that the public needs to pay even more attention,” he said. “This one struck before a warning was ever issued.”
The same storm system Sunday created flash flooding conditions that caused evacuation of five families from their homes in Town Creek and downed trees throughout Lawrence County, Lawrence officials said.
Morgan County was spared of damage Sunday, according to the Morgan County EMA office.
Portions of southwest Limestone County were struck by two tornadoes, an EF2 and EF1, on Dec. 16. It was the same storm system that produced an EF2 tornado that killed two people in Town Creek and critically injured four more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.