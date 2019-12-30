The National Weather Service in Huntsville sent a survey team to Limestone County on Monday morning to determine if wind damage to structures and trees Sunday was caused by a tornado, authorities said.
Laurel McCoy, NWS meteorologist, said, “It’s either going to be a tornado or straight-line winds. We had two rounds of storms move through and there was also localized flooding reported in some spots.”
A preliminary report on the damage from the survey team could be released Tuesday.
She said up to 2½ inches of rain fell on the Valley Sunday and the damage reports came in just before 7 p.m.
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency official Daphne Ellison said a few mobile homes at the Chris Way Mobile Home Park and two on Ham Road in the Clements community sustained damage from the high winds.
“We had a tree fall on a house on Reid Road in Clements, too,” Ellison said.
She said damage to roofs, fences and fuel pumps were reported in Athens.
“It could have been a low-end tornado that came through,” she said. “Everything damaged is in a path.”
---
Lawrence County flooding
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said five families were evacuated from Creekview Apartments along Alabama 20 because of flooding Sunday night.
“We opened up the community center for the displaced families,” he said. Parker added a clogged storm drain caused rain water to temporarily stall traffic at the Alabama 101 and Alabama 20 intersection.
He said Blue Hollow Road, the site of the Dec. 16 tornado, was flooded between the town’s recreation park and Alabama 20, about a half-mile north of the tornado-devastated area. “It appears all of the water has receded and all roads are open again,” Parker said.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said several roads across the county had trees blocking them Sunday night. “We put signs up and cleared the roads. Everything is back open,” he said. “We’re out removing rocks from some of the roads, but overall we’ve found no damage.”
Lawrence County EMA planner Tammy Vinson said flash flooding temporarily closed some county roads including Lawrence County 167 for a short time. Sunday afternoon, before the thunderstorms moved through the county. The Lawrence EMA told residents not to rely on storm sirens in Town Creek and Loosier in the event of a tornado warning.
After the Dec. 16 tornado that killed two people and injured four more, officials said the sirens in those areas did not sound and are now being repaired.
---
No Morgan damage reported
In Morgan County, EMA Director Eddie Hicks said his office had no reports of wind or rain damage from Sunday’s storms.
The NWS Huntsville office thanked the public for reporting weather damage. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the NWS issued a tornado watch for Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties until 9 p.m.
“A major contribution to the success of our severe weather warning program is the receipt of storm reports from all our customers and partners across northern Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee. If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage, please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your local emergency management agency,” the NWS office posted on its Twitter account.
