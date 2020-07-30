The area could get more than 3 inches of rain during the next three days as severe thunderstorms move through north Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Kurt Weber said today through Saturday there is a 60% to 80% chance of rain with some localized flooding possible.
“Mainly in the afternoons and evenings on Friday and Saturday we could see severe thunderstorms in the area coming in from northwest Alabama and moving through,” Weber said. “On Saturday, a front is coming into the area that could bring another round of strong to severe thunderstorms.”
He said the moist atmosphere moving in today could drop between 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas. “We could see just over 3 inches in some heavier spots,” Weber said.
He said isolated to scattered thunderstorms could linger into Sunday with a 20% to 30% chance of rain.
He warned motorists to slow down if they see water on the roadway.
